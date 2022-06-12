Doja Cat May Launch New Career As A Standup Comic

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Singer/rapper Doja Cat may be taking a page from T.I.’s book and could be launching a new career as a stand-up comic. Read more!

Doja Cat is keen to try her hand at stand-up comedy one day.

The “Say So” hitmaker has established herself as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

But during an interview for the June/July 2022 issue of ELLE magazine, Doja Cat revealed that comedy is her “hidden passion.”

“My one hidden passion is stand-up,” she shared. “I get nervous just like anyone else, but it feels like it could be a natural, fun thing to do.”

Doja Cat, real name Amala Dlamini, went on to note that she is a big fan of Ziwe Fumudoh’s Showtime variety program.

“Ziwe is so f###### funny and she’s so smart, and I love her so much,” the star continued. “She usually likes to bait people into s###, and it just would be funny to see her bait me.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Doja Cat also confirmed that she wants to give acting a whirl.

“I’d love to act. I’d love to be in movies. That’s a massive want for me,” she said.