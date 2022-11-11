Doja Cat Thanks Elon Musk, Changes Her Twitter Name To “Fart”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Say So” hitmaker #DojaCat had some choice words for #ElonMusk.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has had a rough transition as many critics object to the company’s direction. For example, Doja Cat expressed frustration with Musk’s new approach to running the social media app.

The rollout of the new Twitter Blue subscription service ignited countless accounts impersonating celebrities, companies, and government officials. There have also been complaints about the display name changes.

Los Angeles-bred rapper/singer Doja Cat took issue with Twitter blocking her from changing her display name from “Christmas.” The “Say So” hitmaker blasted Elon Musk on his own platform.

“Why can’t I change my name on here?” tweeted Doja Cat on November 10. She later added, “How do I change it? Also, f### you Elon… I don’t wanna be Christmas forever @elonmusk. Please help I’ve made a mistake.”

On Thursday night, Doja Cat returned to Twitter to send out another tweet directed at Elon Musk. It appears the Grammy winner has forgiven the Tesla CEO for the confusion over the new direction of the service.

“Thank u Elon @elonmusk,” tweeted Doja Cat at 11:19 pm ET on Thursday. As of press time, the Planet Her album creator has “fart” listed as her display name on Twitter. She also added a different profile picture.

While Doja Cat deals with the Elon Musk era of Twitter, the RCA recording artist maintains a presence on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her contribution to Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” earned Doja her seventh Top 10 entry. The collaboration currently sits at #8.

why can’t i change my name on here — fart (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

how do i change it also f### you elon — fart (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022