Doja Cat To Her White Fans Singing The N-Word: “Watch Your Mouth”

The “Ain’t S###” singer previously faced accusations of aligning with the Alt-Right.

Doja Cat had a message for non-Black concertgoers at a recent show. The daughter of a Jewish mother and South African father warned some of her fans not to repeat the n-words in her music.

A TikTok user named Kaydee Meseck posted a clip of Doja Cat performing “Ain’t S###” off the 2021 Planet Her album. The video from the Omaha, Nebraska performance has gone viral over the last several days.

“Watch your mouth if you’re white,” Doja tells her audience. She then began singing the “Ain’t S###” chorus: “N##### ain’t s###, come up in your crib. All up in your fridge, can’t pay rent.”

Previously, Doja Cat faced backlash online over her alleged association with white supremacists. #DojaCatIsOverParty and #OnlyKlans became trending topics in 2020 after critics accused the rapper/singer of appearing in racist chat forums.

“I learned that there are racist people who come in and out of the chat. They happen, then they’re banned. The idea that this chat room is a white supremacist chat room – I don’t understand it in any way,” Doja stated at the time.

In addition, the Los Angeles native apologized for her “Dindu Nuffin” song. The track’s title refers to a racist term used to mock African Americans killed by police officers. Earlier this year, Doja also caught heat for wearing a shirt featuring the face of a documented supporter of neo-Nazis and white nationalists.