Doja Cat Trends After Sharing “Stinky” Foot Pic  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat fans offered to give her a pedicure, recommending she get her feet checked out after she shared a photo of her foot on social media.

Doja Cat is known for her quirky personality and outlandish antics, which include shaving her eyebrows in front of her fans on Instagram live and wearing a range of eclectic outfits on the red carpets.

Nonetheless, fans were shocked to discover why the Planet Her hitmaker began trending on Wednesday evening (Nov. 30).

“i was just minding my own business lurking on my funny lil tl,” one fan wrote. “And i got jumpscared by doja cat tweeting feet what?”

i was just minding my own business lurking on my funny lil tl and i got jumpscared by doja cat tweeting feet what — dawn 🍜🦊 (@imswerpy) December 1, 2022

The tweet in question was a picture posted by Doja Cat of her foot, which looked in good need of a little TLC.

“Stinky googoo,” she penned, while sharing an image of one of her feet sticking up in the air directly in front of the camera.

The responses were varied, with some fans recommending Doja Cat have a pedicure and others from foot enthusiasts making offers.

However, this isn’t the first time Doja Cat has made fun of her feet on social media, with hilarious results. A couple of years back, the Grammy winner posted an image of both her feet clad in pink strappy sandals. However, the shoes were too small, leaving Doja’s pinky toes hanging out the side of each toe.

“My feet look like I got a stank ass attitude,” she wrote in the caption.

Doja Cat Apologizes Over Racial Chat Room Controversy

Meanwhile, her recent foot pic brought up the accusations that Doja Cat was “in racial chat rooms showing feet!!!”

She in racial chat rooms showing feet!!! — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) May 24, 2020

Doja Cat addressed allegations that she used to participate in allegedly racist internet chat rooms after videos of her on TinyChat went viral.

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” she wrote in May 2020. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.”