Doja Cat Undergoes Throat Surgery And Shares With Fans

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat is recovering after undergoing an operation to have a painful abscess removed from her throat and she shared some pictures!

Rapper Doja Cat loves her fans and is sharing some intimate photographs with them.

While many would like some flicks that are a little saucy, that’s not what is going to be given. The Grammy award winner shared the process of her having throat surgery to remove an abscess.

The mass has caused the “Say So” singer a lot of pain, which will soon be gone.

The 26-year-old tweeted out pictures of her recovery from the hospital. Donning a white and black floral gown, she snapped away from her recovery bed and showed that she was ok.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the singer had to drop off The Weeknd’s tour because her tonsils were infected. She had restorative surgery on her throat but discovered the problem was even more profound.

The “Kiss Me More” artist explained to her fans, saying, “Hi guys, I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling.”

“That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

After the operation, she made another post, where she can be seen rapping lyrics to Trey Songz’s “Bottoms Up.”

The artist takes a stab at Nicki Minaj’s verse despite her voice being weak from the operation.

This may be the final procedure to have the abscess removed. When a fan asked her on Twitter when she was going to have the surgery, she responded, “did it already.”

We hope you feel better.