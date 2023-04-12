Doja Cat Says Blue Check Marks On Twitter Are For “Losers” After Losing Her Verification

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper Doja Cat seemed a little upset over the fact that she lost her blue check mark on Twitter, as Elon Musk rolls out changes to the platform.

Doja Cat has reacted to losing her blue verification checkmark on Twitter.

After a Twitter user pointed out that the “Woman” rapper no longer had a blue checkmark next to her name on the platform, Doja spoke out about the symbol’s new meaning now that users were required to pay for them as part of a subscription plan.

“Only fans have blue ticks,” the rapper tweeted in response to the remark. “Having a blue tick now means there’s a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you're a complete loser and that you're desperate for validation from famous people. https://t.co/OGiW2xtgRV — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 11, 2023

When a fan with a blue tick asked if they were a loser, Doja replied, “You have a higher chance of being one for sure. People buy blue ticks to feel important, not because they built anything meaningful.”

The verified blue tick system on Twitter was originally used to distinguish genuine notable account holders, such as celebrities and organizations, from impostors or parodies.

When billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter last year, he created Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service that allowed any user to buy a blue tick.

On Tuesday, he announced that all blue checkmarks previously given to accounts for identity verification purposes would be removed by April 20th leaving only those that had been paid for.

He tweeted, “Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20.”