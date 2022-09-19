Don Q Disses Lil Tjay On “I Don’t Know” Track

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It has been a rough few months for Lil Tjay. A gunman shot the 21-year-old Bronx-raised rapper multiple times on June 22. It also seems an old beef with Don Q is starting to heat up again.

The bad blood between Lil Tjay and Don Q reportedly involved a disagreement over who is the real “King Of New York” for this era. Back in 2020, Tjay downplayed Don’s labelmate, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, as the holder of the NYC crown.

That highly-publicized fued also included accusations that Lil Tjay had sex with the mother of A Boogie’s child. Tjay eventually tried to quell the volatile situation by offering a general apology for “getting out of composure.”

Apparently, Don Q did not forget the back-and-forth from two years ago. The fellow Bronx native recently tweeted, “God b letting the wrong n##### survive smh.” That statement came after news of Lil Tjay’s recovery from the shooting.

Then Lil Tjay dropped “Faceshot (Many Men Freestyle)” on September 17. On the 50 Cent-inspired track, Tjay repeated that he is the king of his city. He also seemed to reference Don Q and A Boogie’s Highbridge The Label associate Trap Manny.

“This what ya wanted lmaoo. 😂😂 Guess it’s time to shake sh## up,” wrote Tjay on Instagram. “I woke up feeling like @50cent, [you know] what that means .🤧 After this ima just go mainstream on ya.”

He added, “‘Many Men Freestyle’ out now but I named this one #FACESHOTTTTTTTTTT Cause [you know] yeahhh 🤷🏾‍♂️🫢😌😉😉 but spam these comments if ya waiting on some more hot sh## 👀.”

On Sunday, Don Q released a track titled “IDK.” While Don did not mention Lil Tjay by name, some of the bars on the song appeared to be directed at the Destined 2 Win album creator.

“IDK” opens with Don declaring, “I don’t know who shot you.” In addition, he raps about his target of the diss track wanting to act like 50 Cent for clout. The Don Season emcee also mentions someone taking seven shots.

“You must gotta death wish, you trying to mention the squad. Got shot, now you’re saying names all over your raps. P#### boy, I could imagine what you told the detective. Got out the hospital, now you’re over-aggressive,” spit Don Q. The 32-year-old New Yorker also said he is happy his opponent is still alive.