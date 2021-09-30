Don Toliver Announces Release Date For ‘Life Of A Don’ Sophomore Album

Listen to a snippet of the rapper’s unreleased track “Xscape.”

Houston’s Don Toliver is set to drop his latest body of work next month. Life of a Don will arrive on October 8.

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label representative let loose an official album trailer this week. The teaser features Don Toliver’s unreleased track “Xscape.”

In addition, Don Toliver is currently on a nationwide tour. The “Don’t Go” performer will be in Pittsburgh tonight (September 30) before hitting New York City on October 2.

Don Toliver’s discography presently contains 2020’s Heaven or Hell studio LP. He also appeared on Travis Scott and Cactus Jack’s #1 compilation project JackBoys.

Last year, Apple Music named Don Toliver as an “Up Next” artist. The BET Hip-Hop Awards nominated the rising rap star in the Best New Hip Hop Artist category for this year’s upcoming ceremony.

Don Toliver released the “What You Need” single in May. He recently appeared on Kanye West’s Donda album and Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue album as well.