Don Toliver Explains How Michael Jackson Inspired ‘Love Sick’ Album

NYC’s historic Studio 54 disco also influenced the sound of the project.

Love Sick, the third studio LP by singer/rapper Don Toliver, landed on DSPs on February 24, 2023. A deluxe version of the LP arrived four days later.

Apple Music’s Ebro Darden spoke to Don Toliver about his latest body of work. It turns out the late King of Pop and an iconic New York City nightclub served as inspirations for the Love Sick album.

“When I found out Michael Jackson was at Studio 54, that was it. That sent me,” Toliver told Darden. “When I realized that Mike was in there, that’s really what did it.”

He continued, “Because I was like, ‘Yo, I’m loving the disco culture. I’m loving how they were just getting down dancing.’ You had to be a certain type of fly to get in. I seen Mike in there. I was like, ‘I’m done.'”

.@DonToliver’s on the Ebro Show today, taking us back to the ‘70s with his new album #LoveSick.



Open @AppleMusic and tap Radio to lock into the convo live. https://t.co/RwqJBvn5Cd pic.twitter.com/AoyL4D0OFN — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) March 9, 2023

Don Toliver Says He Needs A Vacation After Making His Latest LP

Love Sick is Don Toliver’s first full-length project since Life of a Don in 2021. Apparently, the 28-year-old musician crafted Love Sick nonstop for nearly an entire year.

“It’s crazy to see it out in the world, definitely a good feeling. I started working on this project in late April 2022 and I just haven’t stopped working on it since,” stated Toliver.

The Cactus Jack Records recording artist added, “It’s crazy. It’s been an ongoing process and it’s been very tedious. Every single day. I definitely need a vacation. I’m not gonna lie to you.”

Toliver Drafted A Star-Studded Lineup Of Guests

Love Sick features James Blake, GloRilla, Lil Durk, Kali Uchis, Tisakorean, Justin Bieber, Future, Wizkid, Charlie Wilson, Brent Faiyaz, and Toro y Moi. The deluxe edition hosts additional tracks with Travis Scott and Teezo Touchdown.

Don Toliver’s Love Sick peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It is his third Top 10 entry on the weekly rankings. Life of a Don debuted at No. 2. Heaven or Hell opened at No. 7 in 2020.

Toliver has one Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a guest on Internet Money’s “Lemonade” collaboration. The single also features Atlanta-bred recording artist Gunna and Canadian rapper/singer Nav.