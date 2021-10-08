Don Toliver Talks Working With Travis Scott & Baby Keem On ‘Life Of A Don’ Album

Today (October 8), Don Toliver dropped off his new studio LP titled Life of a Don. The project includes guest features by Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Kali Uchis, and more.

Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe spoke to Don Toliver about his new body of work for New Music Daily Radio. The Houston-raised rhymer discussed working with two of his Life of a Don collaborators.

“It’s simple math with us, man. We listen to the beat. We just go straight at it. Travis will jump straight in. I jump straight in, and we just feed off of each other’s energy every time. It’s always a good vibe,” said Don Toliver about his Cactus Jack label head Travis Scott.

Fellow rising Hip Hop star Baby Keem made an appearance on Don Toliver’s “OUTERSPACE” track. They also collaborated for Keem’s The Melodic Blue album. Toliver praised the California rapper during his interview with Zane Lowe.

“Man, I just love Keem’s energy. I love him as a person. He’s just one of those real artists to me, and I definitely wanted some of his artistry on this album, so I’m super excited for everybody to hear ‘OUTERSPACE.’ It’s one of my favorites on the album, and I just love Keem’s work,” expressed Don Toliver.

The 27-year-old Texan’s Life of a Don arrives after 2020’s Heaven or Hell which opened at #7 on the Billboard 200 chart. Apple Music named Don Toliver as an “Up Next” artist, and he was nominated for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.