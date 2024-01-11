Don Toliver & Kali Uchis Reveal Their Baby’s On The Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Don Toliver first confirmed he was dating Kali Uchis in 2021. A few years later, the couple is expecting a baby.

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis announced they’re expecting their first child together on Thursday (January 11). The couple unveiled Kali’s pregnancy in the music video for her songs “Tu Corazón es Mío” and “Diosa.”

“Starting our family,” they wrote in an Instagram post. “don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

The video featured the couple’s interactions spliced in with old footage of themselves as children. Viewers got to see a brief glimpse of Don and Kali’s unborn child in an ultrasound image.

Kali discussed her pregnancy in a story published in the De Los section of the Los Angeles Times on Thursday.

“Motherhood is definitely something I always wanted to experience,” she said. “I feel ready for it. I’ve done a lot of necessary healing on myself in the last year. I got sober. I decided to clear myself spiritually, mentally… and, well, that’s when I got pregnant.”

Kali noted it was important for her and Don to maintain their privacy during the early stages of her pregnancy. The two successfully managed to keep it quiet for months.

“We always talked about wanting to have a kid, so we were really happy,” she explained. “[But] I didn’t want to share that journey with just anybody. There’s so many people out there, even within my own family, that don’t wish me well. I didn’t want anybody to know until I felt that my pregnancy was viable. Ask any pregnant woman [why] they’d want to keep it private. It’s such a vulnerable situation.”

Don revealed he was dating Kali in a 2021 interview with W Magazine. The couple collaborated on a few tracks in recent years, most notably “Drugs N Hella Melodies.”

Watch Kali’s video for “Tu Corazón es Mío” and “Diosa” below.