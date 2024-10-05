Donald Glover Scraps Childish Gambino Farewell Tour For “Something I Need To Confront Seriously”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Health issues forced Donald Glover to shut down what was supposed to be his final tour as Childish Gambino.

Donald Glover canceled what was promoted as the final Childish Gambino tour on Friday (October 4). Glover announced the tour’s demise a month after postponing the remainder of his North American dates for undisclosed health issues.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “After being assessed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked.

“As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal. My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Glover began his New World Tour in August.

The tour unexpectedly ended after he performed in New Orleans in September.

Glover had to postpone his Houston concert on the day of the show due to illness.

The next day, he postponed the rest of the tour to focus on his health.

The tour was held in support of Glover’s Bando Stone & the New World album.

He said the album was his final Childish Gambino release.

Glover claimed his tour was his last musical endeavor using the Childish Gambino moniker.

He didn’t say if its cancellation affected his plans.

“I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform,” he told fans on social media. “Until then, thanks for love, privacy and support.”

Glover (as Childish Gambino) dropped the Bando Stone & the New World album in July.

He directed a movie with the same title, but the film’s release date hasn’t been announced.