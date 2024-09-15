Donald Glover Pauses Farewell Tour Over Health Issues

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Glover postponed his North American tour to address health concerns, with new dates to be announced later.

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino moniker, has postponed the remainder of his North American tour, citing concerns over his physical well-being.

The 40-year-old announced the halt on Monday through social media, saying, “Hey everyone. Unfortunately, I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks.”

Donald Glover reassured fans they would eventually get their money’s worth if they are patient.

“Hold onto your tickets. All tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love.”

hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy.… — donald (@donaldglover) September 9, 2024

The tour, initially set to wrap up on October 3, has been a bittersweet journey for fans, as Glover previously declared that this would be his final outing under the Childish Gambino alias.

In an interview with the New York Times in July, he explained his decision to retire the persona, stating, “It really was just like, ‘Oh, it’s done.’ It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore.”

Prior to the hiatus, the multifaceted artist, also known for his role in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” had been lauded by fans for delivering memorable performances.

His tour is set to continue in Europe starting October 31, before heading to Oceania on January 28, 2025, culminating in Perth, Australia, on February 11, 2025.