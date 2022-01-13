Donald Glover Delivers A Message To People Talking Sh*t About Him

See what the Grammy winner has to say to his haters.

Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover is usually not very active on social media. However, the Atlanta-raised rapper/actor returned to Twitter this week to deliver a message.

Apparently, Donald Glover has an issue with some people that have been talking about him online. He shared a simple request for his doubters, critics, and haters.

“Please @ me this year if u talk s### on me,” tweeted Donald Glover on Wednesday night. More than 27,000 people retweeted Glover. The post also collected over 114,000 likes.

please @ me this year if u talk s### on me. — donald (@donaldglover) January 13, 2022

Donald Glover is preparing for season 3 on FX’s Atlanta series. The dramedy will be back on the network beginning March 24. Cast members Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz are back for the upcoming episodes.

In addition to being a television star, Donald Glover is also a Grammy-winning musician known as Childish Gambino. His catalog includes 2011’s Camp, 2013’s Because of the Internet, 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!”, and 2020’s 3.15.20.