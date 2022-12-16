Donald Glover Enters Spider-Man Universe For Hypno-Hustler Movie

Donald Glover will star in and produce a movie based on Hypno-Hustler, one of Spider-Man’s lesser-known villains.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be part of Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man movie universe. Eddie Murphy’s son Myles Murphy is attached to write the film.
Donald Glover was reportedly drawn to the musical aspect of the Hypno-Hustler character, who hypnotizes people with his guitar. The villain first appeared in Marvel comics in 1978.
Hypno-Hustler’s obscurity also appealed to Donald Glover. The Hollywood Reporter noted he will have more freedom with the obscure character compared to the bigger attractions in the Spider-Man universe.
Fans famously campaigned for Donald Glover to play Spider-Man over a decade ago. The hashtag #Donald4Spiderman became a trending topic on Twitter in 2010. Andrew Garfield ultimately landed the titular role in the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man.
Since then, the Spider-Man franchise underwent a reboot and became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland took over the role of Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man in the live-action films.
Donald Glover never got to portray Spider-Man in a movie, but he did play the superhero on television. The Atlanta creator voiced the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man in Disney XD’s animated series Ultimate Spider-Man.