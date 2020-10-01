(AllHipHop News)
Actor and rapper Donald Glover quietly became a dad-of-three during the coronavirus lockdown.
The “Solo: A Star Wars Story” star has revealed he and partner Michelle White welcomed their third child together back in May in a new GQ interview with Michaela Coel.
Donald admits his joy as a new dad was short-lived as his baby boy was born as the Black Lives Matter movement swelled up following the death of George Floyd at the hands of cops in Minnesota.
“It was nuts,” he explains. “I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before, and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment. It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s, like, eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment.
“I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.”
Glover reveals his son is named after his father, Donald Glover, Sr, who died in 2018.
The star, aka Childish Gambino, and his girlfriend first became parents in early 2016, when baby Legend was born, and Glover announced Michelle White was pregnant with their second child while accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys.