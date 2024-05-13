Donald Glover Shares Surprise Childish Gambino Album “Atavista” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Glover dropped a surprise new album, “Atavista,” ahead of his last ever album under the Childish Gambino moniker.

On Sunday (May 12), Glover dropped Atavista, which he described as “the finished version of 3.15.20, the album i put out 4 years ago.”

The new 11-track album includes features from 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Ariana Grande and more. Atavista also arrived with a new video for “Little Foot Big Foot,” which includes a guest appearance from Yung Nudy.

The visuals, directed by longtime collaborator Hiro Murai, stars Quinta Brunson and others. Watch it below and stream Atavista at the end of the page.

Glover also revealed an upcoming “special vinyl” with visuals for each song. “The all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer,” he added.

ATAVISTA is streaming now.



this album is the finished version of "3.15.20", the album i put out 4 years ago. there's a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song.



the all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer.



also….



little foot, big foot video:… — donald (@donaldglover) May 13, 2024

Last month, Glover teased his new album and explained its origins, revealing that 3.15.20 was always originally titled Atavista.

“But we put it out quickly, I didn’t master or mix it, I just kind of put it out,” he said. “I was going through a lot, n##### thought everybody was going to die because it was the pandemic. We put it out, we finished it, it’s ‘Atavista,’ we’re putting that out.

He also revealed his final project as Childish Gambino will serve as the soundtrack to his film Bando Storm and the New World.

“But then after that, there’s a Childish Gambino album,” he added. “The last Childish Gambino album is a soundtrack to this film, and it is for my fans.”