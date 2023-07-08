AllHipHop

Drake Vs. Childish Gambino Debate Explodes On Twitter Following “Overrated” Diss

Drake kicked off the It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, he’s making headlines for his performance, onstage banter and his growing collection of fans’ bras. As the run continues, Drake is currently a trending Twitter topic—but for different reasons.

During the Chicago stop on July 5, a series of headlines scrolled across the screen as Drake performed “Headlines” from 2011’s Take Care. One of them read: “The overrated and over awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record.” The claim stemmed from an interview Childish Gambino—who wrote “This Is America”—did in April in which he confessed to his initial intentions.

“I had the idea three years before,” Gambino told GQ at the time. “I told [director] Hiro [Murai] the idea, and he’s like, ‘I really want to do that.’ The idea for the song started as a joke. To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ — that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this s### sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it.”

The ensuing social media debate pitted Drake against Childish Gambino in terms of their singing prowesses. And, frankly, it’s not looking good for Drake. People are overwhelmingly Team Gambino.

“Childish Gambino washes Drake let’s be real,” one person wrote, while another said, “Drake clears Childish Gambino in every single way, please don’t feed this debate.” But people couldn’t help it. As one person pointed out, “Drake can’t do what Gambino can do. Gambino can do everything Drake does.”

While Drake is often credited for helping to integrate singing with rap, Childish Gambino’s talent is almost otherworldly, evidenced by his versatility. From songs such as “.IV Sweatpants” to “Redbone,” Gambino flexes his range on multiple projects. Nonetheless, the debate wages on. Check out some of the reactions below.