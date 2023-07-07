Drake Calls Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” Overrated

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

There has been below-the-radar competitive energy surrounding two of the most successful actors/rappers/singers in Hip Hop history for a while. It appears a rivalry between Drake and Childish Gambino has made its way to the forefront.

Back in July 2014, Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) called out some of his rap peers during a freestyle performance in Sydney, Australia. In particular, Gambino made it a point to say he sings better than Drake.

Later that year, Childish Gambino discussed taking shots at the Canadian performer. Glover said, “I think he’s a really good writer and rapper. Right now, I definitely think I’m better than him, but only because I’m working harder than him right now.”

Gambino then revealed in a recent GQ interview that he originally intended to use his 2018 single “This Is America” as a way to make fun of the OVO Sound leader. The Atlanta series creator said, “It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it.”

Drake apparently fired back at Childish Gambino during his “It’s All a Blur Tour” stop in Chicago on Wednesday. According to Billboard, a headline titled “The overrated and over-awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record” scrolled across the stage.

“This Is America” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks. It also led the Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. As of press time, the track’s official music video has amassed more than 885 million views on YouTube.

The Ludwig Göransson-produced single also won four Grammy Awards at the 61st annual ceremony in 2019. Gambino took home trophies for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Music Video.

Drake’s “God’s Plan” also received Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year nominations in 2019. The Scorpion track lost against “This Is America” at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. “God’s Plan” did win Best Rap Song that year.