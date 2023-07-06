Drake Subs His Peers, Vows To Resurrect “Old Drake” On Album Due This Summer 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake promised to bring back “Old Drake” on the new album this summer while firing off shots at some unnamed peers.

After a delayed start, Drake and 21 Savage finally kicked off the It’s All A Blur Tour in Chicago on Wednesday night (July 5) with a high-tech display of computer wizardry.

Young Drizzy made an appearance during the concert in digital form. Drake opened with “Look What You’ve Done,” while sitting on a sofa in the center of the stage alongside a hologram of his childhood self.

Drake opening the show tonight in Chicago with “Look What You’ve Done”. #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/EiQQqER561 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 6, 2023

During the show, the rap superstar dismissed the complaints that he puts out too much music. “I know it’s summer time I got to give you s###,” Drake declared before throwing shade at rappers who go away three, four, five years and wanna chill out.”

After subbing his unnamed peers, Drake pivoted to his upcoming album For All The Dogs promising the drop the project “real soon.”

He also revealed he’s heard fans’ cries for “old Drake” to make a comeback. While he was initially confused about what fans wanted, listening to his old hits for the tour provided some clarity.

“I understand what you mean,” he said before explaining fans want music “So that you can feel good about your new lover, s### on your exes get ready in the summer.”

He also promised music to fans to “get fly, get drunk, show love to your family, show love to your friends.” Watch the clip below and check out some other footage from the concert at the end of the page.

Drake taking a shot @ Kendrick Lamar & Travis Scott 😮‍💨 Also, FAT D with that old Drizzy coming soooon ‼️🚨 pic.twitter.com/GUoEIEydRU — CHAMPAGNE POETRY ⁶ (@shadylibrary) July 6, 2023

All this talk about black women’s respectability policies and Drake in here with a damn floating sperm pic.twitter.com/ygi9kXChUb — Hippolyta ✨ (@A_GirlNamedBRI) July 6, 2023

DRAKE PERFORMING “MARVIN’S ROOM” ON THE IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR NIGHT 1 IN CHICAGO #Drake pic.twitter.com/MGz2tqjQnP — WeTalkMusic 🎧 (@We_Talk_Music) July 6, 2023