Drake Issues Ominous Warning Ahead Of Delayed 21 Savage Tour

Drake and 21 Savage released their joint album Her Loss last November. The following March, the duo announced they were hitting the road as part of It’s All A Blur Tour. The run was originally scheduled to begin on June 29 in Memphis, but Drake delayed the kick-off until August.

The announcement arrived earlier this week and, of course, some of his fans were disappointed. But evidently, Drake doesn’t want to hear any 21 Savage slander.

On Saturday (July 1), Drake shared an old clip of himself to his Instagram Stories pretending to shoot a gun during what looks like an audition. He wrote at the top, “If anyone got beef with Savage on tour this is how I’m coming. Be warned.”

Drake confirms his relationship with boyfriend 21 savage. pic.twitter.com/gSTAyUidnX — kaiseramen (@kaiwilldoit) July 1, 2023

Drake is receiving from blow back for the tour delay, but his team is working diligently to reschedule everything. The June 29 show will now take place on August 6, while the July 1 show in Columbus, Ohio will go down on October 9. Based on the new arrangements of dates, the tour begins on July 5 in Chicago, a week later than expected.

Drake nor 21 Savage have explained why the delays are happening. The tour has already been pushed back once in April, from June 16 to the July 29. This isn’t the first time Drake has pulled a last-minute delay. In 2018, Drake delayed his tour with Migos for two weeks.