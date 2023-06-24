Drake Fans Go Nuts After Rapper Teases New Album “For All The Dogs” With His Poetry Book

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake fans think the rapper is gearing up to release a new album after he dropped a hint in his new book of poems. Read more!

Drake has fans speculating new music is on the way in the form of a new album titled “For All The Dogs. Concurrently, Drake has expanded his portfolio beyond music by launching a co-authored book.

The album’s release date remains uncertain, but fans speculate that it may be timed with the start of his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour on June 29 in Memphis, TN.

Drake is also featured on two tracks on Young Thug’s new album Business is Business.

Drake, born Aubrey Graham, is promoting a new poetry book titled “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness.” The book, co-written with his childhood friend Kenza Samir, was made available on Drake’s website and a few select retail outlets on June 24.

In a promotional Instagram post, Drake expressed his eagerness for people to buy and support the book, saying he has never wanted people to support something more in his life.

According to fans, the book’s design appears to be influenced by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the founder of Off-White.

The book of poems, published by Phaidon, spans 168 pages featuring his thoughts on fame, romance, and relationships and offers an unfiltered view of the artist’s inner world.

“As Phaidon celebrates our 100th anniversary year in 2023, we continue to offer a platform for expression by the great creative voices of our time. Titles Ruin Everything is a singular project which takes readers on an intimate, one-of-a-kind journey into the mind of one of today’s leading voices,” said Keith Fox, CEO of Phaidon.

As Drake explores the literary world, fans are eager to add “best-selling author” to his list of accomplishments.