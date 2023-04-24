Drake Adds 12 New Dates To ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Some fans are upset that some dates are pushed back.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake has announced he is adding 12 more dates to his “It’s All A Blur” Tour with his pal, 21 Savage.

“‘It’s All A Blur’ marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018,” the “God’s Plan” rapper’s publicist shares. “The title, a celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road.”

It’s All A Blur Tour Art

Adding, “In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 charts and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.”

According to a press release, the tour, which is presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprit and produced by Live Nation, will now be stopping in Columbus, Memphis, Denver, Austin, and Charlotte. Additional dates have also been added to the Glendale, Nashville, Inglewood, and Brooklyn shows.

Other changes to the tour schedule switch the dates to the New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta shows originally slated between June 16, 2023 and July 2, 2023, but will be now rescheduled to take place between September 14, 2023 and October 2, 2023.

Not all fans like this.

One asked, “Did Drake just change the tour date for tickets I already bought.”

Did Drake just change the tour date for tickets I already bought … — lil rani (@BengalGalPia) April 24, 2023

Drake pushed back the tour dates pic.twitter.com/BI5DpCkuco — Neverknow (@aintdoittho) April 24, 2023

https://twitter.com/cashlyssa/status/1650471848520347650?s=20

Drake changing the tour date really just ruined my entire mood for the day…… pic.twitter.com/8xqTcm2m9X — Tiana Regené🧚🏾 (@tianaregene_) April 24, 2023

This is not the first time that fans have side-eyed Champagne Papi for adding dates or switching dates.

AllHipHop.com reported in March that some fans even sued for price gouging before announcing other dates.

Still, many fans are excited about the new dates and plan to “hit” up a date in their town.

“Might have to hit the Drake concert,” one fan tweeted.

Might have to hit the Drake concert. — Dell Birts (@Catch23_DBirts) April 24, 2023

now drake wanna add ohio to his #itsallablurtour -___- — simone (@SimoneGest) April 24, 2023

Tickets for the new dates will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales (details below) beginning Wednesday, April 26.