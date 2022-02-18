Donald Glover’s FX Series ‘Atlanta’To End With Season 4

Ahead of the third season’s premiere, FX chairman John Landgraf announced Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ series will end after its fourth season.

The fourth season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta series will be its last.

According to Deadline and Variety, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed the show’s coming to an end at a Television Critics Association panel on Thursday (February 17). The announcement happened a little over a month before Atlanta’s third season premieres on FX.

“After a four-year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta,” Landgraf said. “Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series. The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall.”

Atlanta’s third season is scheduled to begin on March 24. The upcoming premiere will be the show’s first new episode since 2018.

Glover spoke about his decision to wrap up the series at the TCA event. The show’s creator said he originally wanted Atlanta to end after its second season.

“Death is natural,” he explained. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.”

Glover continued, “The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about … I think it ends perfectly.”

Atlanta debuted on FX in 2016. Glover won two Emmy Awards for his work on the show.