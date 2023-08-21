Donald Trump Bond Set In Georgia; Conditions Wreck His Whole Persona

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump seems destined to violate the terms of his bond, which orders him to not threaten people linked to his criminal case.

Donald Trump’s lawyers agreed to a $200,000 bond in his Georgia criminal case on Monday (August 21). The terms of the deal included several conditions aimed at keeping Trump from attacking people involved in the case.

Trump was ordered to “make no direct or indirect threat of any nature” against co-defendants, witnesses, victims and the community. The bond conditions included anything he shared or reposted on social media.

The ex-president’s antics made it hard to believe he won’t violate the terms of his pretrial release. Trump continued to vilify Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis via Truth Social on Monday morning.

“Governor Kemp of Georgia is fighting hard against the Impeachment of the crooked, incompetent, & highly partisan D.A. of Fulton County, Fani Willis, who has allowed Murder and other Violent Crime to MASSIVELY ESCALATE,” Trump wrote. “Crime in Atlanta is WORST IN NATION. She should be impeached for many reasons, not just the Witch Hunt (I did nothing wrong!). Willis should focus on out of control Murder, not ‘I will get TRUMP’ over a Perfect Phone Call. Georgia does not deserve this GIANT MURDER WAVE!”

Last week, Trump was indicted for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Fulton County prosecutors accused the former president of leading a “criminal enterprise” to keep himself in office.

The racketeering indictment cited 19 defendants and 41 criminal counts. The charges added to Trump’s legal woes as he was indicted for the fourth time in a matter of months.