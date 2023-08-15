Yusef Salaam Reacts To Donald Trump’s Indictments: “God Don’t Like Ugly”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump once called for the deaths of Yusef Salaam and the rest of the Central Park Five, who were wrongfully convicted of rape.

Yusef Salaam of the Exonerated Five (a.k.a. the Central Park Five) believed karma caught up to Donald Trump. Decades after Trump called for Salaam’s death, the activist spoke to AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur and discussed the ex-president’s four indictments.

“They say God don’t like ugly,” Salaam told AllHipHop. “They say God sees all. I’ve tweeted, ‘Karma.’ And it got retweeted millions of times. I mean the reality of it is this: how unfortunate for you to be in the position where once you called for our death and now you are being prosecuted for so-called crimes that you committed. We say so-called because, as they always say, you gotta say allegedly and all this other stuff.

He added, “But we all know what the deal is. We know how politics goes because we are the community, in fact, the body of people who created the term politricks. And it’s about restoring justice. It’s about making sure that when we see what’s going on, we understand with the eyes that God gave us, we gotta be correct. We gotta be on point, we gotta be right and exact.”

A grand jury indicted Trump and his co-conspirators on various charges, including violating Georgia’s RICO act, for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Monday (August 14). It was the fourth indictment against Trump in a matter of months. Salaam thought the charges would have a significant impact beyond the courtroom.

“If your legacy is tarnished like [Trump’s] legacy is tarnished, can you imagine now his children’s children’s children, the ripple effect that he is having on his future generations,” Salaam said. “He may think, ‘Hey, well, I don’t care ‘cause I got more money than I think God has.’ God is showing you the reality. And you’re being cut down.”

Check out AllHipHop’s conversation with Salaam below.