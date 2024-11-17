Donald Trump Brags About UFC Ovation As Fans Bail On Jelly Roll Over MAGA Support

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jon Jones was dominant in the UFC 309 main event on Saturday night (November 16) and managed to defend his heavyweight title while pounding Stipe Miocic into retirement.

But outside of the fighting, all eyes were on the celebrities filing into New York City’s Madison Square Garden, including Donald Trump. The soon-to-be POTUS was greeted by several smiling faces; from Kid Rock and Elon Musk to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jelly Roll.

On Sunday (November 17), Jelly Roll became a trending Twitter (X) topic after a video captured the rapper-turned-country star seemingly thrilled as he shook hands with Trump. He was also caught photobombing Kid Rock and Musk later in the evening.

🚨BREAKING: LEGENDARY SINGER JELLY ROLL JUST GREETED PRESIDENT TRUMP WITH A MASSIVE SMILE AT UFC 309! He also greeted Elon Musk, Kid Rock, and Don Jr. This is HUGE!🔥 pic.twitter.com/6TEIBEc8ZG — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) November 17, 2024

Following the fight, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share several articles about the standing “ovation” he got at the event and appeared to take pleasure in all of the celebrities who showed him support. But Jelly Roll fans started bailing on him in droves.

Comments like “Really disappointed to find out Jelly Roll is infected with the MAGA. I’ve deleted all his music. I won’t support anyone who supports hate” and “Jelly Roll was at UFC last night. Embraced Trump and hugged Speaker Johnson & Kid Rock. Why did he leave X again? Refresh my memory. Because his actions have me confused.” Someone even called Jelly Roll a “vile, disgusting p############.”

Jelly Roll proclaimed he was leaving Twitter (X) last month, writing, “This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol. This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane . It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean s### to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol.”

Fortunately for Jelly Roll, he won’t have to see the opinions on his Trump encounters. Find more below.

Of course jelly roll is maga https://t.co/RQZ4b85VGP — Curb Your MAGA 🇺🇸 🦅 (@curbyourmaga) November 17, 2024

No respect for Jelly Roll anymore. pic.twitter.com/drY8ClJuNT — Linda (@Linnyrn) November 17, 2024

jelly roll is such a loser ozempic junkie weed dealer lol get this sack of turds off the tl — 🔥Temporary Solutions💉 (@TSBurkhardt) November 17, 2024

I thought Jelly Roll was on the good guys’ side… — Jen (@JennW0120) November 17, 2024