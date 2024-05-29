Donald Trump Claims “Mother Teresa” Couldn’t Beat His Criminal Charges As Jury Deliberates

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump awaits a jury’s verdict in his hush money trial. Prosecutors charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Donald Trump whined about his hush money trial as the jury began its deliberations on Wednesday (May 29). Trump mentioned Saint Teresa of Calcutta, better known as Mother Teresa, while discussing his criminal case outside a New York courtroom.

“Mother Teresa could not beat these charges,” Trump told reporters. “These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged. The whole country’s a mess between the borders and fake elections, and you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted he can’t breathe.”

He added, “It’s a disgrace. And I mean that. Mother Teresa could not beat those charges. But we’ll see. We’ll see how we do.”

Trump continued ranting about the trial on his Truth Social platform. He repeated his Mother Teresa line, reposted a bunch of Fox News clips and attacked President Joe Biden as well as actor Robert De Niro.

“Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he will speak, for a change, at the end of his trial against me,” Trump wrote. “Yesterday he sent his mentally challenged servant, former actor Robert De Niro, to create a little chaos in front of the Courthouse, and to influence the trial. Election Interference!!!”

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Each count carries up to four years in prison, but he would likely serve them concurrently if convicted and sentenced to time behind bars.

The hush money case was Trump’s first criminal case to go to trial. He was indicted four times in 2023. Trump was charged with 91 felony counts in his four criminal cases.

Trump faced up to 20 years in prison for some of the charges. Trump pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which included allegations of election interference and mishandling classified documents.