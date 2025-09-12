Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer Caught After Two-Day Manhunt, Donald Trump Confirms

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump confirmed the arrest of the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting just minutes before going live on national television.

Donald Trump confirmed that the man suspected of killing Charlie Kirk during a speech at Utah Valley University is now in custody, ending a tense 48-hour manhunt that drew national attention.

“I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody,” Trump said on Fox & Friends Friday morning (September 12), adding he was informed of the arrest just a few minutes before going live.

Kirk, 31, was gunned down on Wednesday (September 10) while addressing students at the Orem, Utah campus.

Authorities say the shooter fired from a rooftop before fleeing on foot into nearby woods. Surveillance footage captured a person dressed in black sprinting across buildings. A Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle, wrapped in a towel, was later recovered by the FBI.

Trump said the suspect, described as 28 or 29 years old, turned himself in after a minister recognized him and contacted his father.

“The father convinced the son,” Trump said. “They drove into the police headquarters, and he’s there now.”

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released by law enforcement. FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to provide further details during a press briefing later Friday.

Kirk, who co-founded Turning Point USA at just 18, became a prominent figure in conservative youth politics. His organization helped mobilize thousands of young voters and played a significant role in Trump’s political base.

Trump also announced that Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and confirmed he will attend the funeral in Arizona.