Donald Trump Goes Crazy, Declares Himself President Of Venezuela In Bizarre Social Media Stunt

Donald Trump shared a fake Wikipedia screenshot calling himself Venezuela’s “Acting President” while threatening Greenland and Cuba.

Donald Trump apparently decided being president of just one country wasn’t enough for his ego, so he crowned himself Venezuela’s “Acting President” in a Truth Social post that would make even the most creative fiction writers blush.

The social media-obsessed commander-in-chief shared a doctored Wikipedia screenshot showing his profile updated to include “Acting President of Venezuela” as of January 2026.

Of course, Trump’s actual Wikipedia page shows no such designation, and reality continues to exist despite his best efforts to rewrite it through memes and fake screenshots.

The bizarre self-appointment comes as Donald Trump has been escalating his territorial ambitions faster than a kid claiming playground equipment, with increasingly unhinged rhetoric about seizing Greenland and threatening Cuba with economic strangulation.

Trump told reporters last week that “we need Greenland” because it’s “so strategic right now” and claimed the Arctic territory is “covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” apparently forgetting that Denmark might have something to say about his real estate fantasies.

The president has also been salivating over Cuba, posting in all caps on Truth Social that “THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO!” while demanding the island nation “make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

MAGA supporters have been celebrating Trump’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy moves, with many praising his “America First” approach even as he threatens to invade or economically crush multiple sovereign nations simultaneously.

The Venezuela situation began when Trump ordered military strikes that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, leading to Vice President Delcy Rodríguez taking over as interim leader while the U.S. demands control over the country’s massive oil reserves.

Marco Rubio, Trump’s Secretary of State, has been working to clarify the administration’s plans for Venezuela while Trump posts memes about running the country himself.

Rodríguez has been cooperating with U.S. demands, particularly regarding energy cooperation, with Donald Trump claiming the U.S. would receive up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil under the new arrangement.

The interim Venezuelan government has even begun exploring diplomatic ties with Washington, which were severed during Trump’s first term.

Trump canceled what he called a “second wave of attacks” on Venezuela after increased cooperation from Rodríguez, posting that “The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together” while simultaneously pretending to be the country’s acting president on social media.

The president told the New York Times that while the interim government is “giving us everything that we feel is necessary,” he’s keeping his options open.

Trump’s Wikipedia fantasy post has sparked fresh concerns among NATO allies about his increasingly erratic territorial claims, with European leaders scrambling to address what one diplomat called “the darkest hour” for the alliance.