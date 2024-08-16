Donald Trump, Fivio Foreign, Kodak Black Drop Bombshell Track “ONBOA47RD” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump, Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black have surprised everybody with their new collab single “ONBOA47RD.”

Donald Trump has linked with Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black on a surprise new song, “ONBOA47RD.”

Shortly after midnight on Friday (August 16), Fivio stunned music fans with a new collab single with the former President and the rapper he pardoned back in 2021.

Fivio Foreign launched the track on Twitter, tagging Trump and Kodak Black. “Surprise,” he captioned his post, in what could be the understatement of the century.

Donald Trump is credited as a writer on “ONBOA47RD” and the track features snippets from his first public speech following the assassination attempt.

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” Trump says in his RNC address. “I’m here today to announce a brand-new plan to deliver more opportunity, more security, more fairness.”

The track opens with Trump declaring, “I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down.”

Fivio raps about his demons and “fighting for the cause” while Black brands himself a “Drug dealer turned diplomat,” and reflects on his relationship with Trump.

However, the song was not popular with fans in the comment section, with some claiming the song cost Fivio supporters.

“S### like dis is why you fell off. siding wit the oppressor is crazy work,” one person wrote. Another branded the track “The sunken place theme song,” while a third said it was the “corniest s### I seen in a minute. Oof.”

“You’re telling me Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black just dropped a song featuring Donald Trump?? We live in a simulation,” one X (Twitter user shared.

You’re telling me Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black just dropped a song featuring Donald Trump??



We live in a simulation — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) August 16, 2024

Listen to the track and check out some other reactions below.

That Kodak, Fivio, Trump song is disgusting work. Rap really turning to a joke in front of us. — LIPH (@CaliphGK) August 16, 2024

How Donald Trump got me feelin after spitting bars with Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black

pic.twitter.com/Mxe0y2VJY0 — MusicMuse (@MusicMuse42O) August 16, 2024

What Fivio Foreign wishes he could do with Trump right now: https://t.co/79OCHZM62X pic.twitter.com/bf3mLaPiMt — 🎙 HiphopSessions (@AllHHSessions) August 16, 2024

JUST IN 🚨: Fivio Foreign, Donald Trump, Kodak Black – Onboa47rd

No way Trump dropped a track before Kendrick fans got an album this year 😭pic.twitter.com/oaP16ta7Uv — CCTV RAP (@andreww58096510) August 16, 2024