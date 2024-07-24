Donald Trump Had Ridiculous Plan To Unify America With Kanye West’s Help

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said Donald Trump wanted to host a church service led by Kanye West.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House communications director during Donald Trump’s administration, recalled one of his more foolish ideas as president on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Farah Griffin said Trump once pitched a Kanye West-led church service on the White House lawn to unite America.

“This is gonna be dark,” Farah Griffin explained. “To be honest, one day, he wanted to have Kanye West come and do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country. And I can think of few things less unifying than that. We were like, ‘Not the time or place, sir.’”

Trump is running for president once again. If he wins, he will be the first convicted felon to be elected president. The Republican candidate was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in May. His sentencing was delayed until at least September.

President Joe Biden was seeking re-election before dropping out of the race on Sunday (July 21). He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Trump attacked Biden and Harris on Truth Social.

“Joe Biden will go down as the Worst President in the history of the United States,” Trump wrote. “KAMALA, OUR HORRIBLE & INCOMPETENT BORDER CZAR, WILL BE WORSE!”

He added, “Does Lyin’ Kamala Harris think Joe Biden is fit to run the U.S.A. for the next six months? She must answer the question. Now it appears Joe is delegating his Presidential Authority to unelected Washington Bureaucrats! He doesn’t even trust his Vice President. WHO IS RUNNING THE COUNTRY?”

Harris has not been officially nominated as the Democratic candidate for president. The nomination process will conclude at the Democratic National Convention in August.