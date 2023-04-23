Donald Trump Claims He’s An Ice Spice Fan Seconds After Asking: “Who The Hell Is Ice Spice?”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Embattled former president Donald Trump sat down with the Full Send Podcast for a series of rapid fire questions. One of those involved “Munch” rapper Ice Spice. The host throws Trump the name and he asks, “Who the hell is Ice Spice?” The host insists he’s heard the song “Munch” and Trump asks to hear it, although they fail to provide an audio clip. So, Trump—who seemed to be growing impatient—says, “Well I like it, OK? I like it.” The answer is immediately deemed “disingenuous.”

Donald Trump was arrested on April 4. In the unsealed indictment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts for falsifying New York business records through a “catch and kill” scheme designed to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity before the 2016 election. Trump, appearing before Judge Juan Merchan, pleaded not guilty to each of the counts.

The crux of the case centers on $130,000 in “hush money” Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors also outlined a $30,000 payment to a former Trump Tower doorman “who claimed to have a story about a child Trump had out of wedlock.”

They also referenced a separate $150,000 payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to silence her about an alleged affair prior to the 2016 election. Prosecutors said the latter two payments were facilitated by American Media Inc., which owns and operates the National Enquirer tabloid.

Despite the arrest, Trump is still planning on running in the 2024 presidential election. Maybe he can pick Ice Spice as his running mate.