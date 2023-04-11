Freddie Gibbs Reacts To DJ Akademiks Posing With Indicted Former POTUS Donald Trump

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ak refers to the MAGA leader as “Uncle Trump.”

There is a long history between Indiana emcee Freddie Gibbs and internet personality DJ Akademiks. The latest round in their feud includes the involvement of Republican politician Donald Trump.

On April 9, DJ Akademiks shared a snapshot of himself posing with Trump at the UFC 287 event in Miami. It appears Ak supports the twice-impeached, currently indicted former President of the United States.

“Might have to take up Uncle Trump on his offer of being his Vice President 2024. Bruh told me, ‘No way you’d be worse than [Vice President Kamala Harris].’ 🤣🤣🤣,” wrote Akademiks as the photograph’s caption.

Might have to take up Uncle Trump on his offer of being His Vice President 2024. Bruh told me “no way you’d be worse than Kamala” 🤣🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/EBGc1Cl7kc — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 9, 2023

Social media users had mixed reactions to Akademik’s decision to share his photo with the ex-POTUS. The tweet collected over 21,000 likes, but many commenters took the opportunity to make fun of Ak using memes.

Apparently, Freddie Gibbs was one of the people who was not a fan of the DJ Akademiks/Donald Trump meet-up. The Soul Sold Separately album creator reposted Ak’s picture with his own caption that read, “This room stank.”

Freddie Gibbs and DJ Akademiks have been engaged in a war of words for a while. Back in 2020, Ak claimed Gibbs was an irrelevant rapper. That led to Gibbs suggesting Akademiks had a sexual relationship with controversial rapper 6ix9ine.

At one point, both DJ Akademiks and Freddie Gibbs offered to step into a boxing ring to settle their public differences. Meanwhile, a Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

“The People of the State of New York allege that Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” stated Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump pled not guilty to all of the charges.