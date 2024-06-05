Donald Trump Jr. Lashes Out At Eminem Over Viral Election Rumor

Donald Trump Jr. attacked Eminem over a baseless rumor involving Em and the 2024 presidential election on Wednesday (June 3). Trump Jr. helped spread a right-wing X (formerly known as Twitter) user’s post, which claimed Eminem plans to leave the country if Donald Trump Sr. gets re-elected.
“Are you really telling me that’s not Ellen DeGeneres????” Trump Jr. wrote, commenting on an Eminem photo attached to the viral post.
The original post received over 2 million views as MAGA supporters jumped on the unsubstantiated claim. X’s community notes feature tried to mitigate the misinformation by adding a disclaimer.
There was no evidence of Eminem saying he would leave the country, but the superstar made no secret he’s anti-Trump. Eminem famously bashed the former president in a cypher for the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
“Trump, when it comes to giving a s###, you’re stingy as I am/Except when it comes to having the balls to go against me, you hide ’em/’Cause you don’t got the f###### nuts like an empty asylum/Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for/’Cause that’s how he gets his f###### rocks off and he’s orange/Yeah, sick tan/That’s why he wants us to disband/’Cause he cannot withstand/The fact we’re not afraid of Trump/F### walking on egg shells, I came to stomp/That’s why he keeps screaming, ‘Drain the swamp!’/’Cause he’s in quicksand,” he rapped.
Eminem concluded, “And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against/And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/On who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: f### you!/The rest of America, stand up/We love our military, and we love our country/But we f###### hate Trump.”
Trump Sr. was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in May. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.