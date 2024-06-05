Donald Trump Jr. Lashes Out At Eminem Over Viral Election Rumor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A social media post groundlessly claimed Eminem said he’s leaving the country if Donald Trump Sr. wins the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump Jr. attacked Eminem over a baseless rumor involving Em and the 2024 presidential election on Wednesday (June 3). Trump Jr. helped spread a right-wing X (formerly known as Twitter) user’s post, which claimed Eminem plans to leave the country if Donald Trump Sr. gets re-elected.

“Are you really telling me that’s not Ellen DeGeneres????” Trump Jr. wrote, commenting on an Eminem photo attached to the viral post.

Are you really telling me that’s not Ellen DeGeneres???? https://t.co/q0I5PvzkuL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 5, 2024

The original post received over 2 million views as MAGA supporters jumped on the unsubstantiated claim. X’s community notes feature tried to mitigate the misinformation by adding a disclaimer.

There was no evidence of Eminem saying he would leave the country, but the superstar made no secret he’s anti-Trump. Eminem famously bashed the former president in a cypher for the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

“Trump, when it comes to giving a s###, you’re stingy as I am/Except when it comes to having the balls to go against me, you hide ’em/’Cause you don’t got the f###### nuts like an empty asylum/Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for/’Cause that’s how he gets his f###### rocks off and he’s orange/Yeah, sick tan/That’s why he wants us to disband/’Cause he cannot withstand/The fact we’re not afraid of Trump/F### walking on egg shells, I came to stomp/That’s why he keeps screaming, ‘Drain the swamp!’/’Cause he’s in quicksand,” he rapped.

Eminem concluded, “And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against/And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/On who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: f### you!/The rest of America, stand up/We love our military, and we love our country/But we f###### hate Trump.”

Trump Sr. was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in May. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.