Donald Trump’s Lawyer Invokes Tupac & Biggie To Downplay Indictment

Donald Trump’s attorney claimed he’s like Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls when discussing the indictment against the ex-president.

Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba thinks the former president’s indictment bolstered his brand.

Trump’s attorney compared him to Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. in an interview on The Benny Show. Habba gloated about the twice-impeached politician’s poll numbers going up in wake of his indictment.

“Donald Trump is Tupac,” Habba said. “Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls. I’m East Coast … But Donald Trump is his own brand. He is everything. And I just think he’s—this is just gonna boost him. We’ve seen it in the polls. It’s not a question. It’s a fact.”

Last week, a New York grand jury indicted Trump. The charge or charges remain under seal.

A source familiar with the investigation told CBS News the ex-president will be charged with falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has been under investigation for hush money payments involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

Trump is scheduled to be arraigned at the State Supreme Court in Manhattan on Tuesday (April 4). He arrived in New York on Monday (April 3).

The indictment against Trump made him the first former U.S. president to ever face criminal charges. He intends to run for office again in 2024.