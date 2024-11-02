TrumpIsGoingDown Trends After Trump Simulates Oral Sex On Rally Mic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

With the election just days away, Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are ramping up their efforts to earn the public’s vote.

During Trump’s stop in Wisconsin on Friday (November 1), he caught everyone’s attention by simulating oral sex on the microphone. In a clip that’s now gone viral, Trump pretends to stroke the mic as he opens his mouth and moves his head up and down. Consequently, the hashtag “#TrumpIsGoingDown” is currently trending on Twitter (X).

Trump’s gesture seemed to be prompted by his frustrations over technical issues.

“You’ve got to be kidding,” he said at one point. “Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage?” He then said it was a “pretty stupid situation” after rallygoers chanted “fix the mic” during his speech.

He later added, “I get so angry. I’m up here seething. I’m seething. I’m working my ass off with this stupid mic. I’m blowing out my left arm. Now I’m going to blow out my right arm and I’m blowing out my damn throat, too, because these stupid people.”

Don’t call them weird…. don’t call them garbage.. like, what in the hell are we supposed to call them? If they don’t want those designations, maybe try not participating in behaviors that warrant those titles.? 🤷🏽‍♀️#TrumpIsGoingDownpic.twitter.com/Qj1Rrwys7f — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) November 2, 2024

Trump continued lashing out, going on a rant about retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, his former chief of staff, before fuming again over apparent microphone issues. Once he started complaining about the low height of microphone stands at his events, that’s when the oral sex simulation came in.

Only three days remain until Election Day 2024, and both Trump and Harris are hitting the American South, continuing to make their closing arguments to voters. Trump will hold two rallies in North Carolina, one in Gastonia and one in Greensboro, but in between will hold an event in Salem, Virginia.