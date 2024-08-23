Donald Trump Rages Over Kamala Harris’ DNC Speech In Explosive Rant 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump fired off dozens of posts, attacking “Comrade” Kamala Harris, lashing out as she warned against another Trump term.

Donald Trump was incensed by Kamala Harris’ DNC address, launching a fierce tirade, attacking and insulting the Vice President as she formally accepted the Democratic party’s nomination on the final night of the convention.

On Thursday night (August 22), as Harris delivered a forceful speech, warning of the ramifications of another term under Donald Trump, her political rival was losing it on his Truth Social platform.

“Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost,” Harris urged Chicago delegates. “Trump tried to throw away your votes. When he failed, he sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol, where they assaulted law enforcement.”

Vice Pres. Kamala Harris excoriates former Pres. Trump over his record and response on Jan. 6: "Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election." https://t.co/sj79BY00xM pic.twitter.com/KUnzUD4Lic — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2024

Donald Trump Lashes Out At Kamala Harris

Calling the Vice President “Comrade Kamala Harris,” Donald Trump provided a running commentary of what he referred to as “her ‘puff piece.’”

“The Chaos and Calamity is allowing our Country to be infiltrated by Millions of Criminals!” he replied in one of the first of dozens of posts. “PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY!”

Harris continued referencing his criminal convictions. “For an entirely different set of crimes, he was found guilty of fraud by a jury of everyday Americans,” she stated. “And separately, found liable for committing sexual abuse.”

Trump fired back, writing, “These Prosecutions were all started by her and Biden against their Political Opponent, ME!”

Meanwhile, back at the convention, Harris addressed concerns over the controversial far-right policy proposal Project 2025. She branded it a blueprint for “what a second Trump term would look like,” adding it would “pull our country back to the past.”

We know what a second Trump term would look like. It's all laid out in Project 2025, written by his closest advisors.



And its sum total is to pull our country back to the past.



But America: We are not going back. pic.twitter.com/iM6yVHBbKC — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 23, 2024

Harris said the policy was “written by his closest advisors,” but Trump denied it.

He accused Harris of “LYING AGAIN ABOUT PROJECT 2025…THAT I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH!”

When Harris claimed “Donald Trump hand-picked members of the Supreme Court to take away reproductive freedom,” blaming him for the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Trump pushed back.

“Everybody, Democrats, Republicans, Liberals, and Conservatives, wanted Roe v. Wade TERMINATED, and brought back to the States,” he insisted. “I do not limit access to birth control or I.V.F. – THAT IS A LIE, these are all false stories that she’s making up, that I’ve never even heard of. It’s just words coming out of her mouth.”

After calling Harris a “radical Marxist,” he claimed she “caused the Attack of October 7th.” He also declared, “There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III!”

Trump promised to continue his rant on Fox News to “discuss Marxism in America!” He called into the live broadcast to protest about Harris’ speech, but the hosts had to cut him off.