Donald Trump Shooting: Foes Angry As “They Missed” Trends Despite Two Casualties

Former President Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, causing chaos and leading to the former president being swiftly escorted off the stage.
The incident occurred during a speech in which Donald Trump addressed his supporters about the nation’s current state.
The rally, which was attended by a large crowd, quickly descended into panic as the sound of gunfire echoed through the venue.
Security personnel responded immediately, ushering Trump to safety and ensuring the crowd was moved to secure areas.
Two people are confirmed dead: the shooter and an audience member.
Pictures of Donald Trump clutching his bloody ear along with a raised fist were captured as the president was whisked away by Secret Service agents.
Reports indicate that the shooter was quickly subdued, and there were no immediate reports of casualties among the attendees.
However, Trump’s security team’s quick reaction was crucial in preventing any potential harm to the former president. Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the shooting.
Social media erupted with various opinions almost immediately after the incident occurred – with many people wondering how the shooter missed.
“False flag. The shooter was one of Trump’s own guys,” one user on Twitter wrote, while another said, “That shooting so f###### staged dawg they clipped Trump’s ear with a damn rubber bullet now this n#### gon act like he 50 Cent in 2003 omfg he just won the election.”
The hashtag #staged started trending on X.com, with many people saying the entire shooting was set up by Trump’s team.
Another hashtag, #theymissed popped up as well, with messages from Trump’s supporters and his haters.
“If you want to see how evil democrats are, search ‘too bad they missed’ No hyperbole. The Left is evil,” one user posted and another said “Liberal accounts are celebrating the assassination attempt and saying they’re sad the shooter missed…This is what we’re up against.”