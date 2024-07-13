Donald Trump Shooting: Foes Angry As “They Missed” Trends Despite Two Casualties

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former President Donald Trump was targeted in a shooting during a PA rally. Social media erupted with hashtags #staged and #theymissed, speculating on the event’s authenticity.

Former President Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, causing chaos and leading to the former president being swiftly escorted off the stage.

The incident occurred during a speech in which Donald Trump addressed his supporters about the nation’s current state.

The rally, which was attended by a large crowd, quickly descended into panic as the sound of gunfire echoed through the venue.

This is replay. I now hear a second volley of shots.

⚠️⚠️⚠️



Then when they are moving him off the stage I hear “Shooter’s down…” just before the move.#Trump #Butler pic.twitter.com/vY9KysDY5Z — Frozen (@icecastles22) July 13, 2024

Security personnel responded immediately, ushering Trump to safety and ensuring the crowd was moved to secure areas.

Two people are confirmed dead: the shooter and an audience member.

Pictures of Donald Trump clutching his bloody ear along with a raised fist were captured as the president was whisked away by Secret Service agents.

Reports indicate that the shooter was quickly subdued, and there were no immediate reports of casualties among the attendees.

However, Trump’s security team’s quick reaction was crucial in preventing any potential harm to the former president. Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Social media erupted with various opinions almost immediately after the incident occurred – with many people wondering how the shooter missed.

“False flag. The shooter was one of Trump’s own guys,” one user on Twitter wrote, while another said, “That shooting so f###### staged dawg they clipped Trump’s ear with a damn rubber bullet now this n#### gon act like he 50 Cent in 2003 omfg he just won the election.”

the Donald Trump shooter pic.twitter.com/kMAF1QwMJc — Anthony (@omgitsbirdman) July 13, 2024

Shooter must’ve been Bronny James the way he went 1/8 — Karen McGee (@karenmotherof2) July 13, 2024

The hashtag #staged started trending on X.com, with many people saying the entire shooting was set up by Trump’s team.

Another hashtag, #theymissed popped up as well, with messages from Trump’s supporters and his haters.

“If you want to see how evil democrats are, search ‘too bad they missed’ No hyperbole. The Left is evil,” one user posted and another said “Liberal accounts are celebrating the assassination attempt and saying they’re sad the shooter missed…This is what we’re up against.”

how the hell they miss his big ass — 🧛🏾‍♀️ (@ctrlvcrs) July 13, 2024

I been WAITING to use this right here for Trump.



Can’t believe they missed. pic.twitter.com/hg6DbJWLSt — Domo (@DapperDomo) July 13, 2024

THIS IS THE MOST STAGED S### I’VE EVER SEEN. AN *ACTIVE SHOOTER* AND SECRET SERVICE JUST ALLOWS HIM TO STAND BACK UP FOR A F###### *FIST UP*?! THE CROWD JUST SITS BACK DOWN?? CROWD JUST SMILES AND TAKES PICTURES??? WTF https://t.co/gMTnIC3xhI — JAWN (@jawn) July 13, 2024

Bummer they missed — Laurie French (@LaurieF123456) July 13, 2024