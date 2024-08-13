Donald Trump Roasted Over Slurred Speech During Glitchy Elon Musk Chat On X 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Daffy Duck was trending as X users mocked Donald Trump over his slurred speech during his Spaces chat with Elon Musk.

Donald Trump joined Elon Musk for a two-hour interview on the billionaire entrepreneur’s social media platform X (Twitter), but it did not go as planned, with both men facing ridicule over a conversation riddled with technical glitches.

The Spaces chat got off to a very shaky start as over 870,000 users waited for the host to begin more than 40 minutes after the scheduled start time. Once the conversation got underway, Trump spent most of the interview discussing the assassination attempt and illegal immigration, repeating his proposal for mass deportation.

However, in addition to the technical failures, listeners focused on Donald Trump’s speech. The Republican presidential candidate appeared to slur his words at times and had users questioning if he developed a lisp.

“Daffy Duck” was trending No. 1 on X, with people mocking Donald Trump and sharing snippets of the chat.

“I heard people talking about this but I was not ready for how pronounced it is,” one user shared. “This is daffy duck s###.”

I heard people talking about this but I was not ready for how pronounced it is, this is daffy duck s### https://t.co/YH5wth9wfP — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) August 13, 2024

Another person called for a “wellness check,” while a third said Donald Trump “sounds like a disoriented, racist Daffy Duck.”

This is Daffy Duck level lisping… somebody please do a wellness check on this man pic.twitter.com/5yQBXttNHv — Mike T (@rhymeswithbeg) August 13, 2024

Trump sounds like a disoriented, racist Daffy Duck. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 13, 2024

Please stop referring to trump as Donald Duck or Daffy Duck.



Please stop referring to elon as Elmo.



Donald Duck, Daffy Duck, & Elmo bring joy to the world. They don't deserve this.



trump & elon are evil. — 🐂 Aʅʅყ (@owleealeckza) August 13, 2024

Additionally, users also slammed Elon Musk’s claim that a “massive DDOS attack” caused any technical difficulties.

“There’s no DDOS, you d######,” one user wrote. “This is what happens when you dismantle the infrastructure and then try to host a high profile, highly advertised event. F###### imbecile, I swear to god.”

There's no DDOS, you d######.



This is what happens when you dismantle the infrastructure and then try to host a high profile, highly advertised event.



F###### imbecile, I swear to god. pic.twitter.com/UCVQoF4K9Y — Nash, Now With Flavor Crystals (@Nash076) August 13, 2024

Another user questions how a cyberattack could “target one specific Twitter Space” yet leave “the entire rest of the platform completely unaffected.”

Wow, a DDoS attack so advanced it's somehow able to target one specific Twitter Space while leaving the entire rest of the platform completely unaffected. A skeptic might call that impossible but the deviousness of these woke deep state leftists truly knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/mFpsbjez3k — Keys (@u_n_l_0_c_k_e_d) August 13, 2024

there is no DDOS attack, elon musk just has downgraded the entire twitter infrastructure to run on a single paperclip



community note requested pic.twitter.com/nCV4KCsQ0S — business goose (@sadlyoddisfying) August 13, 2024

Despite the disastrous Donald Trump Interview, Elon Musk extended an invitation to Kamala Harris.

“Happy to host Kamala on an 𝕏 Spaces too,” he wrote.