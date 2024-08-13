Donald Trump Roasted Over Slurred Speech During Glitchy Elon Musk Chat On X 

Donald Trump joined Elon Musk for a two-hour interview on the billionaire entrepreneur’s social media platform X (Twitter), but it did not go as planned, with both men facing ridicule over a conversation riddled with technical glitches.
The Spaces chat got off to a very shaky start as over 870,000 users waited for the host to begin more than 40 minutes after the scheduled start time. Once the conversation got underway, Trump spent most of the interview discussing the assassination attempt and illegal immigration, repeating his proposal for mass deportation.
However, in addition to the technical failures, listeners focused on Donald Trump’s speech. The Republican presidential candidate appeared to slur his words at times and had users questioning if he developed a lisp.
“Daffy Duck” was trending No. 1 on X, with people mocking Donald Trump and sharing snippets of the chat.
“I heard people talking about this but I was not ready for how pronounced it is,” one user shared. “This is daffy duck s###.”
Another person called for a “wellness check,” while a third said Donald Trump “sounds like a disoriented, racist Daffy Duck.”
Additionally, users also slammed Elon Musk’s claim that a “massive DDOS attack” caused any technical difficulties.
“There’s no DDOS, you d######,” one user wrote. “This is what happens when you dismantle the infrastructure and then try to host a high profile, highly advertised event. F###### imbecile, I swear to god.”
Another user questions how a cyberattack could “target one specific Twitter Space” yet leave “the entire rest of the platform completely unaffected.”
Despite the disastrous Donald Trump Interview, Elon Musk extended an invitation to Kamala Harris.
“Happy to host Kamala on an 𝕏 Spaces too,” he wrote.