Plies Claims Elon Musk Bought Twitter To Influence Election, Makes Trump Prediction

Plies is calling out Elon Musk, claiming he bought Twitter (X) to sway the upcoming presidential election in Donald Trump’s favor amid the announcement the billionaire Tesla founder will interview Trump on the platform.

The Florida rapper has been a vocal critic of Trump and has thrown his support behind Kamala Harris. Earlier this week, amid news of Trump’s interview with Elon Musk, Plies shared his concerns about the future of the platform.

“I Can See Elon Shutting Down Twitter When Trump Continues To Fall Behind In The Polls,” he predicted. ”He Brought Twitter To Influence The Election. An Before He Accepts A Trump Loss I Believe He’ll Shut It All Down!!!!!”

I Can See Elon Shutting Down Twitter When Trump Continues To Fall Behind In The Polls. He Brought Twitter To Influence The Election. An Before He Accepts A Trump Loss I Believe He’ll Shut It All Down!!!!! — Plies (@plies) August 7, 2024

On Tuesday (August 6), Donald Trump announced the Elon Musk interview on his Truth Social platform. “On Monday night I’ll be doing a major interview with Elon Musk,” he wrote in all capitals. “Details to follow!”

Trump addressed the interview at a press conference at his Mar-A-Lago estate on Thursday (August 8).

“Elon called me, as you know he endorsed me full throated, a great endorsement. I respect Elon a lot, he respects me,” he said. “He told me he is going to have a show Monday, I think Monday night, and he invited me so it’ll be very interesting. A lot of people are talking about it. I look forward to it.”

Trump: “Elon [Musk] endorsed me full throated”

pic.twitter.com/FZkJ3NI97o — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 9, 2024

Last weekend, Trump addressed the tech mogul’s endorsement at a rally in Georgia. “I’m for electric cars,” he said. “I have to be because, you know, Elon endorsed me very strongly. So I have no choice.”

Nonetheless, Plies believes Kamala Harris and her newly-announced running mate Tim Walz are the winning ticket.

“I Was Just Sitting Here Comparing & Contrasting Something & I’m Like Are We Really Debating Dis???? Am I Missing Something??’ Plies questioned, alongside a video evaluating the candidates’ strengths.

🤣🤣🤣 I Was Just Sitting Here Comparing & Contrasting Something & I’m Like Are We Really Debating Dis???? 🤔🤣🤣🤣 Am I Missing Something?? 🤷🏾‍♂️ #HarrisWalz #TrumpVance #Plies 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7EpX0G5nTL — Plies (@plies) August 7, 2024

In another video, Plies urged Harris to decline to debate Trump and tell him she’s “booked and busy.”

“Because he can tell 72 g###### lies in that debate and it ain’t gone change nothing with him.,” Plies explained.“Muthafuckas already know he’s a liar. You can tell a .5 lie, and you gone’ be headline news tomorrow.”