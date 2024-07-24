Plies Says If White Men Won’t Vote For Kamala Harris, They’re The Problem 

Plies is hitting back against the narrative that America is not ready to elect a Black woman as President, claiming that if white men aren’t ready, then they’re the problem.
The Florida native never shies away from sharing his political takes, and he’s vocal about his support for Vice President Harris. Plies recently claimed Donald Trump is “scared shitless” now that President Biden is out of the race. He also believes the nation’s racism and sexism will be exposed after the President endorsed Kamala Harris.
Harris now has the support of enough delegates to win the Democratic Party nomination for President. However, many political pundits are asking if white Americans would vote for a Black woman, regardless of how qualified she may be.
However, after hearing the media question, “Is America is there yet,” Plies took to social media to shut down the debate.
“America there yet?” He questioned. “It ain’t about if muthafuckin America there yet. It’s about if we muthafuckin there yet.”
He also addressed the notion that a white man wouldn’t vote for a Black woman. “That’s his muthafuckin business,” he added. “All these muthafuckin years a woman was able to vote for a muthafuckin man, especially a woman of color was able to vote for a white man … now all of a sudden it’s a muthafuckin problem for a white man to vote for a sista? What kind of s### is that? If that’s the case, the sista ain’t the muthafuckin probelm; it’s muthafuckin him.”
He doubled down in the caption, writing, “We AIN’T CANCELING NO MTFING COOKOUT!!! I Know That!!”
In a follow-up tweet, Plies urged Kamala Harris to create a “Black Women’s Day” national holiday if elected. “B/c What The Black Woman Has Done For The Democratic Party & This Country. Can No Longer Be Unappreciated!!” he declared.
In another post, he hit back at attacks on Kamala Harris’ by challenging Donald Trump’s morality.
Black Organizers Raise Millions For Kamala Harris
Along with Plies, at least 53,000 other Black men believe Kamala Harris should be the next President of the United States.
On Monday night, thousands of Black men joined a virtual fundraiser conference hosted by the “Win With Black Men” collective. The group reportedly raised over $1.3 million in just four hours for the Harris campaign.
The conference followed the “Win With Black Women” call, which mobilized over 44,000 Black women in the hours after Biden bowed out of the Presidential race. The group announced they raised over $1.5 million during the call.
Plies’ support for Kamala Harris should come as no surprise. In 2021, the “Shawty’ hitmaker proclaimed, “The Next President In America Should Be A Female!!!!!!”