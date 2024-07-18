Donald Trump Sells Out 5,000 Pairs Of $300 “Assassination” Sneakers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A website owned by a Trump company is selling sneakers displaying a photo from the violent incident that brought chaos to his presidential rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump is capitalizing on the alleged assassination attempt that took place on Saturday (July 13) in Pennsylvania. A website owned by a Trump company is selling sneakers displaying a photo from the violent incident that brought chaos to his presidential rally in the town of Butler.

Only 5,000 pairs of t he limited-edition footwear are available, with 10 of them being randomly autographed. The sneakers are expected to ship in either September or October, just in time for the election.

“These limited edition high-tops, featuring Trump’s iconic image with his fist raised, honor his unwavering determination and bravery,” the website reads. “Show your support and patriotic pride with these exclusive sneakers, capturing a defining moment in history.”

The sneakers have the United States flag displayed in the high-top area and the now-viral image of Trump raising a fist after a bullet grazed his right ear. The image has been used on hundreds of items since the deadly event, which resulted in the death of 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks and one rally attendee. Two others were critically wounded.

Video footage shows Trump asking for his shoes soon after the bullet grazed him. “Let me get my shoes,” Trump repeatedly told Secret Service agents, who attempted to shield him and rush him off the stage.

Vendors are capitalizing off the photo of the historic event while some right-wing enthusiasts campaigning for Trump’s reelection bid. Merchandise with the photo range from sweatshirts, mugs, car stickers to trading cards with slogans like “Trump 2024,” “That’s My President” and “You Missed.”

Trump made his first public appearance in Milwaukee at Republican National Convention on Monday (July 15) wearing a large bandage over his ear. Ardant Trump supporters have been wearing them too as a sign of solidarity.

Crooks’ voter registration card started making the rounds on social media shortly after the shooting, showing he was a registered Republican. The upcoming November election in which Trump is challenging President Joe Biden would have been the first time Crooks had been old enough to vote in a presidential race.

When Crooks was 17, he made a $15 donation to ActBlue, a political action committee that raises money for left-leaning and Democratic politicians, according to a 2021 Federal Election Commission filing. The donation was earmarked for the Progressive Turnout Project, a national group that rallies Democrats to vote.

As of Thursday (July 18), the shoes are sold out.