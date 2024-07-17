Is Donald Trump Amber Rose’s Savior From Rumored Federal Investigation

Amber Rose has recently cozied up to Donald Trump and the Republican Party. She, along with others, seems to have found a place within a party often criticized for Islamophobia, xenophobia, racism, and nationalism.
What’s surprising is that Amber Rose has never been seen as a credible voice in any serious discourse, especially politics. But here’s where it gets juicy. Word on the street is that Amber has been repeatedly accused of promoting and selling crypto scams. She has denied these claims, pleading ignorance, but recently, she surfaced with another one!
Amber Rose Combats “Racially Ambiguous” Title Despite Denouncing “Black Woman” Identity
Rumor has it there’s a federal investigation into her activities. This could be the reason she’s getting close to the Republican Party. Remember, she just spoke at the Republican National Convention.
The buzz is that she’s trying to secure favor in case things go south for her. Trump has a history of helping out people in legal trouble if they play their cards right.
Despite this, she’s still pushing another cryptocurrency venture, claiming to be more knowledgeable now. However, people continue to call her a scam artist and criticize her heavily.
By the way, her standing in the Hip-Hop community? It’s over. Many see her as a culture vulture who used the community until she had nothing left to gain. Be gone, heffer!
