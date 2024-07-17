Is Donald Trump Amber Rose’s Savior From Rumored Federal Investigation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Internets are going hard and they have accused Amber Rose of scamming people through crypto currency. She has a response to these accusations!

Amber Rose has recently cozied up to Donald Trump and the Republican Party. She, along with others, seems to have found a place within a party often criticized for Islamophobia, xenophobia, racism, and nationalism.

What’s surprising is that Amber Rose has never been seen as a credible voice in any serious discourse, especially politics. But here’s where it gets juicy. Word on the street is that Amber has been repeatedly accused of promoting and selling crypto scams. She has denied these claims, pleading ignorance, but recently, she surfaced with another one!

Rumor has it there’s a federal investigation into her activities. This could be the reason she’s getting close to the Republican Party. Remember, she just spoke at the Republican National Convention.

The buzz is that she’s trying to secure favor in case things go south for her. Trump has a history of helping out people in legal trouble if they play their cards right.

Despite this, she’s still pushing another cryptocurrency venture, claiming to be more knowledgeable now. However, people continue to call her a scam artist and criticize her heavily.

By the way, her standing in the Hip-Hop community? It’s over. Many see her as a culture vulture who used the community until she had nothing left to gain. Be gone, heffer!



Remember the endless list of crypto scams you used to promote on X/Instagram that were all deleted? pic.twitter.com/iHGXt0QEXO — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) June 25, 2024

I'd like to address this community note. When I made those promotional posts, I wasn't as knowledgeable about crypto as I am now. At the time, I didn't fully understand the nature of paid promotions in this space. Moving forward, I want to assure you that I'm committed to this… https://t.co/YUEwuBFb58 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 27, 2024

Amber Rose has a crypto scam that is being investigated by Feds.



That’s why she is trying to connect with Trump.



Now you know. — Pesach Lattin (@pesach_lattin) July 17, 2024