Amber Rose Combats “Racially Ambiguous” Title Despite Denouncing “Black Woman” Identity

Amber Rose previously said that she identifies as “biracial” while also saying that she “absolutely” does not identify as a “Black woman” in an interview in 2015.

Amber Rose is defending herself from reports about her relationship with her ethnicity following her speech at the Republican National Convention.

Rose denies she’s ever said she doesn’t identify as Black in response to the remarks MSNBC national correspondent Joy Ann Reid made following her appearance and speech at the convention, where she endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

In a tweet she shared directed at the correspondent, Rose accused Reid of “race-baiting” while also denying that she ever denounced her Black heritage in the process.

“Hi @JoyAnnReid I’ve never said I wasn’t black I said I identify as biracial,” Rose wrote in the tweet. “I’m not going to invalid my white father to make you feel more comfortable. Stop being a race baiter ur president does enough race baiting for all of us.”

Though Rose has gone on record in the past claiming that she identifies as biracial, in a 2015 interview with Peter Rosenberg she said she doesn’t identify as a Black woman.

“I do not consider myself a Black woman, absolutely not,” Rose replied to Rosenberg when he asked if she considers herself Black. He replied, “What do you consider yourself?” to which Rose responded, singularly, “Biracial.”

Rose’s tweet follows the circulation of a clip of Reid’s reaction to her speech at the convention, where she said she is now in agreement with her father that Trump is not racist. In particular, the portion of the journalist’s remarks that went viral capture her criticism of Rose being poached by the Republican party to essentially lobby ethnic voters, despite the fact the model and personality may not consider herself as a true person of color.

“It’s ironic that they were able to recruit this young woman who, and she’s a racially ambiguous, I don’t want to say she’s Black, because she has said she’s not so I don’t want to say this Black woman, this woman who is of whatever race that she has claimed, she said she’s not Black, but they brought somebody whose whole career is based in Black culture,” Reid said.

Reid continued, “She used to be on a show on BET. That’s the reason most people know who she is. She dated one of the most prominent African-American rappers in the business in the history of hip hop. So her whole culture came from black culture, even though she says she’s not a black person herself, and the fact that she is now the person they’re using to try to recruit young people of color and to say that this is the person who is the endorser of Donald Trump, who you should trust when she won’t even claim the culture that brought her to the table.”

