Donald Trump Slammed After Epstein Files Vanish Amidst DOJ Cover-Up Claims

Donald Trump’s photos mysteriously vanished from the Jeffrey Epstein files as survivors slammed DOJ redactions to protect the POTUS.

Donald Trump faced fresh controversy after the Department of Justice quietly removed at least 16 files from the Jeffrey Epstein document release without explanation.

The deleted materials included photographs of the president found at Epstein’s residence.

The removed file numbered 468 contained a photograph of Epstein’s desk with drawers open. Inside sat a photo of Donald Trump in a white shirt standing with several women, including at least one wearing a bikini.

Behind that image was another, partially visible photo showing Trump, Melania Trump, and Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago in February 2000.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee called the deletions a cover-up. “This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release,” they wrote on X.

This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release.@AGPamBondi is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public. pic.twitter.com/3wYZAl2dse — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 20, 2025

“What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused the administration of “one of the biggest cover ups in American history.” He referenced comments from Susie Wiles about Trump and Epstein being “young, single playboys together.”

Epstein survivors expressed deep disappointment with the heavily redacted release. Haley Robson, who voted for Trump but now regrets it, told reporters she expected the administration’s “little tactics.” She said survivors already knew “we were not going to see the files as we should be getting them.”

Marina Lacerda, another Epstein survivor, said victims felt “really disappointed” but “in some ways we kind of expected this.” Survivors criticized the selective redactions that appeared to protect influential figures rather than victims.

The document dump also featured prominent photos of Bill Clinton alongside other celebrities.

Clinton appeared in multiple images in a hot tub, while figures such as Michael Jackson and Diana Ross appeared at various events. His spokesperson dismissed the photos, stating, “This isn’t about Bill, never has been.”

Chris Tucker also appeared in several photographs within the released files. The comedian was spotted in images alongside Clinton and other high-profile figures at Epstein-connected events.

The Justice Department acknowledged it would not release all documents by the December 19 deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Officials promised more files would come in over the next two weeks, though hundreds of pages remained entirely blacked out.

A White House spokesperson defended the administration as “the most transparent in history.”

They claimed Trump’s team had “done more for the victims than Democrats ever have” by releasing thousands of pages and cooperating with congressional subpoenas.