Former President Donald Trump was enraged during a “Save America” rally in Alaska, where he dropped several “F-Bombs” and dissed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Despite being the focus of multiple criminal investigations about his involvement with the storming of the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. on January 6th and his shady business practices, 45 has been stumping all around the country – landing himself in the northern-most state.

While talking about his tenure as president, he mentioned a time when he was in Iraq and was talking to some generals about ISIS. Trump said he told one of the generals that he would destroy the terrorist group and swore he would “hit ’em in the f###### center.”

Trump said, “I’d hit ’em on the left. I’d hit ’em on the right. I’d hit ’em in the f###### center…Right smack.”

After dropping the F-bomb, the crowd started chanting, “USA! USA!” Trump responded, “I like Alaska.”

The 76-year-old-man, who refused to believe he lost the last presidential election causing thousands of people to storm the nation’s capital in protest of the rightfully elected President, Joe Biden, also got personal.

He dissed Elon Musk and the newly appointed Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

When talking about the SpaceX and Tesla owner, Trump said he knew that Musk was not going to buy Twitter, the Independent reported.

He said, “You know, he [Elon Musk] said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me.’ So, he’s another bulls##t artist.”

Last month Elon Musk said he is “leaning” toward endorsing GOP Florida governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election.

When talking about the first Black woman to be on the United State Supreme Court, Trump disrespectfully called her “Kechangie Brown Jackson” in front of the crowd while bashing Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski for voting for her, the Independent reported.

“She voted to approve Joe Biden’s radical left justice ‘Kechangie Brown Jackson’,” he said.