Tucker Carlson said that a “rapper off the street” would connect better with middle America than the Supreme Court nominee.

Tucker Carlson, one of the highest-paid personalities on FOX News, said that a “rapper off the street” would connect better with middle America than Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

On his Tuesday, March 22nd show, the conservative talking head likened the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to a rap star “off the street.”

Tucker Carlson made the quip while chopping up political banter with guest Clay Travis. “It’s like we’re gonna bring someone on you’re not allowed to criticize,” he said.

Tucker Carlson says “a rap star off the street” would be a more mainstream choice for Supreme Court than Ketanji Brown Jacksonhttps://t.co/Pbu20mlBfS — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 23, 2022

Clay Travis agreed as the host continued his rant, saying that Jackson was “a carbon copy of everyone in the neighborhood I’ve spent my life in.”

Travis commented with an attack on the Democrats who back the judge, saying, “This is what happens, Tucker, they want cosmetic diversity everybody to have the exact same opinions. No diversity of thought, diversity of appearance. It’s scary.”

What was scary was Tucker Carlson’s following statement, when he said a random Hip-Hop artist could relate better with the American people instead of the African-American Harvard graduate.

He said, “If you picked a rap star off the street, that person’s views would more likely be closer to the views of the average American than the views of this woman, I would argue. I’ve got money on it actually.”

If Jackson is confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to serve on

People responded in a myriad of ways. One tweeted that the white influencer is “not even trying to hide the racism anymore…”

One person stated the facts — about why Jackson is qualified.

So what about the other eight? pic.twitter.com/IeOJGQJGhg — Capt. Willard (@CaptBenLWillard) March 23, 2022

Mere minutes after concluding his performative charade at the KBJ hearing, Ted Cruz appears to immediately head to Twitter to see how his troll job is being received: pic.twitter.com/bOLwkKNpuu — Matt Allison (@Atlas_Chicago) March 23, 2022

There is no question that #KetanjiBrownJackson is qualified. Let's get this show on the road. #AJustice4All https://t.co/OjphxulbVI — Mary Rarick (she/her) (@MaryRarick) March 23, 2022

Cory Booker on a rampage hitting Hawley and Graham and the QAnon gang… #smoke #scotus #KetanjiBrownJackson — Lauren Burke (@LVBurke) March 23, 2022

As the late great Desmond Tutu said, “Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument” and she did again and again and again…#ketanjibrownjackson — Abbe (@abbepatterson) March 23, 2022