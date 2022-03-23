Tucker Carlson, one of the highest-paid personalities on FOX News, said that a “rapper off the street” would connect better with middle America than Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
On his Tuesday, March 22nd show, the conservative talking head likened the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to a rap star “off the street.”
Tucker Carlson made the quip while chopping up political banter with guest Clay Travis. “It’s like we’re gonna bring someone on you’re not allowed to criticize,” he said.
Clay Travis agreed as the host continued his rant, saying that Jackson was “a carbon copy of everyone in the neighborhood I’ve spent my life in.”
Travis commented with an attack on the Democrats who back the judge, saying, “This is what happens, Tucker, they want cosmetic diversity everybody to have the exact same opinions. No diversity of thought, diversity of appearance. It’s scary.”
What was scary was Tucker Carlson’s following statement, when he said a random Hip-Hop artist could relate better with the American people instead of the African-American Harvard graduate.
He said, “If you picked a rap star off the street, that person’s views would more likely be closer to the views of the average American than the views of this woman, I would argue. I’ve got money on it actually.”
If Jackson is confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to serve on
People responded in a myriad of ways. One tweeted that the white influencer is “not even trying to hide the racism anymore…”
One person stated the facts — about why Jackson is qualified.