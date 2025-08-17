Doug E. Fresh & Slick Rick Celebrate 40 Years Of Hip-Hop Greatness With Rare Vinyl Drop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick are marking four decades of Hip-Hop history with a special 40th anniversary vinyl release of their genre-defining tracks “La Di Da Di” and “The Show,” available exclusively through Fat Beats.

To celebrate the milestone, Fat Beats Distribution is issuing a limited-edition 12-inch vinyl featuring the original versions of both songs, a rare demo of “The Show” and an unreleased street version of “La Di Da Di” recorded live at the Lincoln Projects in Harlem. The commemorative release honors the duo’s influential 1985 collaboration with the Get Fresh Crew, which also included DJ Chill Will and DJ Barry B. Slick Rick also went by M.C. Ricky D at the time.

Originally released on August 13, 1985, “La Di Da Di” and “The Show” paired Doug E. Fresh’s pioneering beatboxing with Slick Rick’s sharp storytelling, creating two of the most sampled tracks in Hip-Hop history. Their impact continues to ripple through music, having been referenced or sampled in over 1,000 songs by artists like The Notorious B.I.G, Snoop Dogg, Beyoncé, Beastie Boys and Miley Cyrus.

“La Di Da Di,” with its playful lyricism and rhythmic flow, became a template for MCs across generations. “The Show” gave listeners a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of a performer, capturing the raw energy of Hip-Hop’s early days. The two songs helped define the sound and spirit of the genre’s golden era.

In 2025, both tracks were added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, recognized for their “cultural, historical, and aesthetic significance.” That honor places them alongside other landmark recordings in American music history.

Doug E. Fresh, often hailed as “The Original Human Beatbox,” helped popularize vocal percussion in Hip-Hop. Slick Rick, born in London and known for his storytelling prowess, became one of the genre’s most influential lyricists. Together, they created music that not only shaped Hip-Hop but also crossed into the mainstream, leaving a lasting legacy.

The 40th anniversary edition of “La Di Da Di” and “The Show” is available now exclusively at FatBeats.com.