Dr. Dre Agrees To Pay Estranged Wife $2 Million To Cover Spousal Support

(AllHipHop News)
Dr. Dre has agreed to pay his estranged wife $2 million in spousal support as he recovers from a brain aneurysm.
The rap mogul was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday and missed a divorce case hearing on Wednesday as he recovered.
But, according to legal documents he and Nicole Young have agreed she should be given the money to pay for living expenses for the next few months, as their divorce battle continues.
Wednesday’s hearing was continued to allow the rapper and producer, real name Andre Young, time to recover from his medical condition.
According to the agreement, Nicole will be advanced the $2 million by the beginning of next week (January 11th).
It will cover all expenses at her Malibu, California home. Nicole has agreed she will be responsible for her security fees.